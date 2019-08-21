Newsfore Opt-In Form

Provo man dead following crash in Woodland Hills

by: Mercy Owusu

Posted: / Updated:

WOODLAND HILLS, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 26-year-old man who lived in Provo.

The crashed happened on Tuesday near 11000 S Woodland Hills Drive in Woodland Hills.

A passenger car driving southbound appears to have drifted into the northbound lane and collided with a small commercial tar tanker, according to deputies.

Deputies said the driver of the car was not wearing a seatbelt and died in the crash.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

