Provo man dead following crash in Woodland Hills

WOODLAND HILLS, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 26-year-old man who lived in Provo.

The crashed happened on Tuesday near 11000 S Woodland Hills Drive in Woodland Hills.

A passenger car driving southbound appears to have drifted into the northbound lane and collided with a small commercial tar tanker, according to deputies.

Courtesy of Utah County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies said the driver of the car was not wearing a seatbelt and died in the crash.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.