Provo man dead following crash in Woodland Hills

WOODLAND HILLS, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 26-year-old man who lived in Provo.
The crashed happened on Tuesday near 11000 S Woodland Hills Drive in Woodland Hills.
A passenger car driving southbound appears to have drifted into the northbound lane and collided with a small commercial tar tanker, according to deputies.
Deputies said the driver of the car was not wearing a seatbelt and died in the crash.
The name of the victim has not yet been released.
This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.