One dead after vehicle plummets off side of road, according to Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Shortly after noon on Saturday, Box Elder County sent police, EMS, and Search and Rescue units to respond to a reported vehicle rollover, according to the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office.

Mantua Police were the first to arrive on scene and found that a 2005 Ford F250 pickup had slid off the road and rolled about 200 feet down the mountain. The vehicle’s only occupant was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing, but officials believe that the driver was attempting to turn the vehicle around due to the extremely slippery conditions, when the vehicle dropped backwards off of the road.

Due to the significant drop off, the vehicle rolled violently down the mountain, ejecting the driver, who was identified as Jess Cole Palmer, 44, of Pleasant View, Utah. Palmer’s body was transported to the Utah State Medical Examiner.

