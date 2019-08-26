One dead after U-Haul driver hits truck in passing lane near Orderville

ORDERVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News)- One person was killed in a crash on SR-89 just south of Orderville.

Just after 3:30 p.m. the rear vehicle of three headed southbound on the two-lane road attempted to pass the other two near milepost 84.

Troopers say as the driver passed the middle vehicle, a U-Haul, the U-Haul driver attempted to pass the lead vehicle at the same time causing the rear driver to go off the road and down an embankment.

The three people in the back were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected, investigators say. One of them died on scene, the others were taken to the hospital by medical helicopter.

All other injuries were minor.

Investigators say the driver of the U-Haul did not stop at the scene.

“They may not have realized their movement forced the pickup off the road,” a press release from Utah Highway Patrol stated.

Anyone with information regarding the U-Haul traveling in this area is encouraged to call Kane County Dispatch at 435-644-2349.

The identity of the person killed has not been released.

