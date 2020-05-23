One dead after shooting involving Salt Lake Police officers

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- One man is dead after a shooting involving police Saturday morning.
It happened just after 2 a.m. near 900 South and 300 West.
When police arrived on the scene they found an armed man. Officials say at that point the suspect took off. Investigators say officers gave chase, a confrontation occurred, and the gun-wielding man was shot and killed.
No officers were injured.
The Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigative protocol has been put into place, the Unified Police Department will be investigating.
Updates to this story will be posted as more information becomes available.
