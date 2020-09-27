One dead after motorcycle crash on SR-35

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – One person is dead after they crashed on a motorcycle on SR-35 Sunday.

The motorcycle was with a group of other motorcycles eastbound on SR-35 at 12:41pm. The rider failed to negotiate a left hand curve, went off the roadway was succumbed to injuries received in the crash even with a helmet and protective gear pic.twitter.com/nuMQsnLc4W — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) September 27, 2020

According to Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist was with a group of other motorcycles eastbound on SR-35 at 12:41 p.m. The motorcyclist failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and went off the roadway.

The motorcyclist succumbed to injuries receive in the crash. The person who died was wearing a helmet and protective gear.