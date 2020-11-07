One dead after crash on US-91

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – One person is dead after a car crash on US-91 Friday evening.

On Nov. 6 around 9:30 p.m., the driver of a Toyota Rav4 was traveling southbound on US-91 near mile marker 43. The 59-year-old driver of the Rav4 reportedly drifted left across the median and into oncoming lanes.

The driver, Patricia E. Pitkin of Richmond, then continued left, exiting the roadway and striking a culvert at the intersection with 12700 North. The hit caused the vehicle to go airborne and eventually roll at least one full time before coming to rest on its wheels.

Officials say that witnesses say that the female driver was unconscious and not breathing when they approached. The driver’s door was smashed shut, so CPR was initiated with the driver still in her car but the CPR attempt was unsuccessful.

Officials say the driver was wearing her seatbelt and was obeying the speed limit. The investigation as to the cause of the crash is on-going.