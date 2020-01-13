One arrested after road rage incident on I-15 in Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)- One person was arrested after a road rage incident on I-15 Sunday evening.

It happened around 5:40 in the southbound lanes at mile marker 315, near 2600 South.

Troopers say the first driver pulled up and stopped in the highway median, while the other driver pulled up and stopped in the HOV lane.

While the suspects were yelling at each other, officials say the car in the HOV lane was hit by another motorist.

That driver was not injured.

The suspect that was in the car that was hit was taken to the hospital, the other driver was arrested.

Three lanes of traffic were blocked for several hours as crews investigated.

The identity of the road rage suspects have not been released.

It’s unclear at this time what the drivers were arguing about.

