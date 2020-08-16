On eve of playoffs, Mike Conley leaves NBA bubble for the birth of his son

Mike Conley of the Utah Jazz dribbles the ball against the Memphis Grizzlies during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)

Conley will most likely miss 3-4 games of series against Nuggets

ORLANDO (ABC4 Sports) – On the eve of their NBA playoff series against the Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley has left the NBA bubble to return to Columbus, Ohio, for the birth of his son.

Players who leave the bubble are subject to a quarantine upon their return, though the length can’t be determined until then. If Conley is gone for less than seven days, he will have to be quarantined in Orlando for four days and pass to COVID-19 tests.

Conl3y will most likely miss the first four games of the series at a minimum. This means the Jazz will be without its top two offseason acquisitions against Denver, as Bojan Bogdanovic is out for the rest after undergoing wrist surgery.

Sine the NBA restart, Conley is averaging 18 points and 5 assists per game, and 14.4 points and 4.4 assists in his first season with Utah.

The sixth-seeded Jazz begin a first-round playoff series against No. 3 seed Denver on Monday at 11:30 a.m.