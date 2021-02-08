Olympic gold medalist Sage Kotsenburg shredding a new snowboarding tour

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. (ABC4 Sports) – Park City’s Sage Kotsenburg made history in 2014, winning the first Olympic gold medal in men’s slopestyle snowboarding.

“As I’ve gotten older, it’s still cool that people bring it up,” he said. “It was such an awesome moment for me.”

Seven years later, Kotsenburg is still shredding on mountains across the world, but now he is on a different kind of tour.

“I am a very competitive person, and it was hard for me to let that go more than just going back to the Olympics,” Kotsenburg said. “I just wanted something different.”

Kotsenburg has found it on YETI Natural Selection All-Mountain Freestyle Snowboarding Tour, that combines the big air of slopestyle and the mountain terrain of freeriding.

“You do have that element of slopestyle,” Kotsenburg said. “You get to link a couple of these jumps together. None of us get practice runs on the course, so everything you see, its basically first try.”

Snowboarders can pick a variety of lines to take through the trees, navigating over naturally enhanced jumps while being followed by drones that provide viewers spectacular footage.

“You can kind of mix up any different element you want,” said Kotsenburg. “If you hit this cliff here, you can end up at that jump. You can find this little hallway through the trees and find some sneaky little hits. It just opens up your eyes to so many different things than just a slopestyle course or a halfpipe where there’s basically a predetermined way down.”

Kotsenburg is competing against some of the best snowboarders in the world at Jackson Hole this week. He has made it to the finals against fellow Olympian Ben Ferguson Tuesday morning, with the title of best all-around snowboarder at stake.

“This tour is not trying to take away from halfpipe or big air or anything,” Kotsenburg said. “It’s just kind of this elevated contest in snowboarding.”

After Jackson Hole, the tour moves to Canada and then Alaska. But what about getting an all-mountain freestyle tour stop in Utah?

“Places like Snowbird could definitely host something of similar nature for this, and I would love that,” Kotsenburg said. “We have such good terrain in Utah, and it would be amazing to see an event like this there.”

You can watch Kotsenburg in the finals for free Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m. on Red Bull TV.