Ogden RV fire spreads to home, damages shed and adjacent house

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A fire that started at an RV in Ogden spread to the home as well as damaged a shed and adjacent home Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters from Ogden City and Roy Fire Departments responded to a fire just before 3:30 p.m. on Saturday after witnesses reported smoke and flames that were spreading from an RV to a fence.

Upon arrival, crews found the fire had also spread to a home located on the property. Both the RV and home are vacant.

A shed located on the property and the home located west of the fire were also damaged. There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Damage is estimated at $ 175,000 at this time.