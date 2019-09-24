Ogden police locate parents of child found wandering

UPDATE: A little over an hour later police reported they had made contact with the boy’s parents.

“Thanks to everyone who shared. Follow up will take place to confirm the child is in a safe and secure environment,” a post on the police department’s Facebook page stated.

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News)- Police in Ogden are asking if anyone recognizes this little boy found wandering around Monday night.

They say he was found in the 500 block of Cook Street.

If you recognize him call Weber Dispatch at 801-395-8221.

