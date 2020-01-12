Ogden police looking for missing elderly woman who walked away from assisted living center

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Ogden Police Department is asking for the publics’ help to find a missing 62-year-old woman.

Police say Bernadette Mitchell walked away from her assisted living center Sunday morning at 5 a.m. near 9th and Harrison Blvd.

There is no information on where she might be going but police say she does not have access to a car or other means of transportation. They believe she may be on foot.

She is described as a black woman and was last seen wearing a black parka style coat.

Anyone with information about Bernadette’s whereabouts is asked to contact Weber Dispatch, 801-395-8221.

