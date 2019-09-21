Ogden police investigation Friday night shooting that sent one man to the hospital

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Ogden are currently investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Friday night.

According to the Ogden City Police watch commander, officers were called to a report of a shots fired around 9:25 p.m. to the 400 block of Countryside Way.

Upon arrival, police located a man who had been shot. He was transported to the hospital in stable condition but was later released.

Police said they have identified the other individual involved and they are currently being questioned by detectives.

Police further stated there is no threat to the public over this incident. An update will be provided if additional details are released.

