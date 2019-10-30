Ogden police doing a ‘sweep’ Wednesday to help homeless find a warm place to sleep

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News)- Police in Ogden will be doing a “sweep” Wednesday night in hopes to help those suffering from homelessness find a warm place for the night.
Ogden Mayor Mike Caldwell is ” very concerned about the plight of homeless persons, particularly families, during this sudden and extreme cold snap,” a press release from the Ogden Police Department stated.
Related: Utahns experiencing homelessness fight to survive amid frigid temperatures
The release states the “efforts in Salt Lake City have pushed additional homeless persons and families into the Ogden area, resulting in a shortage of available services.”
From 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday a team will be looking for those at risk from the cold and direct them to a service.
If you see a person who appears to at risk from the cold call the Watch Commander’s desk at 801-629-8060.
