Ogden man arrested for allegedly choking son who didn’t want to go on a mission

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – An Ogden man is facing serious charges after police said he choked and assaulted his son when he told him he wasn’t going on a mission.

According to arresting documents, the 49-year-old man was booked into the Weber County Jail on third-degree felony charges of domestic violence aggravated assault and violence in the presence of a child.

The man’s son, who is 18, told officers he was in an argument with his dad after he told him he would not be going on a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

During the discussion, the father allegedly grabbed his son by the arm. As the argument escalated, the father knocked his son to the ground and began hitting the victim’s head against the wall and choking him, according to documents.

According to responding officers, the victim had injuries that supported the events he described and was visibly shaken by the incident.

The father told police he was trying to physically remove his son from the home and told police it was his house and his son shoved him first.

*ABC4 has chosen not to use the mugshot or the name of the suspect in an attempt to protect the identify the victim*

Domestic Violence:

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately