OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Ogden Fire Department is investigating a house fire near 21st Street, Monroe Boulevard on Thursday night at 11 o’clock.

Firefighters responded to the home and shut down roads in the area while crews battled the flames. According to firefighters, one person was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation.

The damage is estimated at $40,000, according to fire officials. The fire is still under investigation.

