Officials with Logan City School District, police investigating school threat

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News)- Officials with the Logan City School District were made aware of a threat to their high schools Monday.

A post on the district’s Facebook page stated, ” law enforcement and mental health professionals are aware of the individual and are taking steps to prevent the individual from causing harm to themselves or others.”

They said there will be law enforcement officials at the secondary schools and “hall check” protocols will be implemented at elementary schools.

For updates visit the Logan City School District Facebook Page.

