Officials warn Thanksgiving could be COVID-19 ‘super-spreader event’

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – We are 14-days away from Thanksgiving and healthcare workers are concerned about the spread of the coronavirus. Some say this Thanksgiving may be a “super-spreader” event in Utah.

“If that happens and you get a lot of gathering, you can expect that a couple weeks later we will have more cases in the community, and that will eventually affect someone who has underlying illnesses. They’ll end up in the hospital, and they could die,” says Dr. Todd Vento, an infectious disease physician at Intermountain Healthcare. “We really recommend that folks do not plan a big Thanksgiving Dinner.”

Unified Fire Authority paramedics say they’re transporting more patients with COVID symptoms.

“So based on that we have been pretty consistent for the last month with some uptick since earlier in the summer,” says UFA’s Matthew McFarland. “Looking forward, we defiantly have concerns about the state of things here in the State of Utah.”

The biggest concern is keeping staff healthy.

“It’s not just going to impact the people we transport and hospital loads, but if it impacts our workforce then we are going to be working really hard,” says McFarland.

“People like EMS, Fire, Police, First Responders, and all the healthcare workers you know they are demoralized,” says Dr. Vento. “We have 23 percent of the people tested and 4,000 cases today I mean, let’s just put it this way, we are swimming in COVID-19 right now.”

Dr. Vento adds, “Remember, we’re saying 23 percent of those tested. If we were to test more people out there we would probably find it is even higher. So that does not bode well going into Thanksgiving. Therefore another reason why a first priority would be not to gather in any numbers at Thanksgiving.”

The doctor says colleagues are finding the virus spreading among families who don’t live together.

“It’s not intentional. It’s maybe people getting comfortable and thinking, ‘You know it’s been around for 10 months. We haven’t had anybody that we know that’s had any real problems. We heard the case fatality or death ratio is very low. Therefore I think we can gather.’ And, that is the wrong thinking because that’s the settings we have actually seen transmission through contact tracing.” says the doctor.

He says, you don’t have control over what other family members do or who may expose themselves to the virus.

Doctors say if you must gather this Thanksgiving, self isolate now. At the turkey dinner, have one person dish out the food, open the windows, spread out as far as you can, and don’t stick around all day.

Doing that would at least help decrease the risk of transmission this Thanksgiving.

“Just put a mask on,” says the doctor. “I mean that alone, if we had 95 percent plus mask use everywhere with everybody, we would actually decrease the risk and the number of transmission even better than a vaccine would.”

