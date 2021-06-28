Officials conduct rescues from five-alarm structure fire near University of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Fire Department responded to a five-alarm structure fire early Monday on 425 South 1000 East near the University of Utah.

According to Captain Anthony Burton with the Salt Lake City Fire Department, officials are still fighting the fire as of 6:15 a.m. but it is coming under control. The building has been evacuated.

Five Alarm Structure Fire Operations continue on 400 South. We ask the community to avoid the area with emphasis on 4th and 5th south from 9th east to 13th east. Smoke is through out the community pic.twitter.com/1U52gu7jaJ — Salt Lake City Fire Department (@slcfire) June 28, 2021

Burton tells ABC4 that when firefighters arrived on scene people were presenting at windows and balconies to be rescued. Several individuals were treated on scene with minor injuries.

Four firefighters were also treated and transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure. Officials are asking the public to avoid the area of 400 and 500 South from 900 East to 1300 East.

Burton says firefighters are still on the roof of the building putting out the fire, but there is not as much smoke.

The affected building is located on a steep hill, so the efforts and rescues made by the fire officials are very commendable, Captain Burton tells ABC4.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.