Officials look for home burglary suspects in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects after they reportedly robbed a home in the Promontory neighborhood.

Just after 4 p.m. on Oct. 16, two young men were seen on home surveillance footage entering a home in Summit County. The homeowner(s) were home at the time but did not see the burglars until they reviewed home surveillance at a later time.





The two men entered the home by climbing a second story balcony and entering an open door. Police say they took multiple valuables from the home including jewelry, checkbooks, cash, and other items.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help in identifying the suspects. If you have any information concerning the incident, call (435) 615-3686.