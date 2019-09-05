Officials investigating reported sex assault at Logan Frat house

LOGAN (ABC4 News)- Officials at Utah State University sent out a “Timely Warning Notice” Thursday after learning of a reported sex assault near campus.

Officials say the incident happened on August 31 at a fraternity house, but the sex assault wasn’t reported until Thursday, Sept. 5th.

Investigators say drugs may have been used to facilitate the crime and the suspect is not know.

If you have any information about this crime, contact USU Police by phone at 435-797-1939 or in person at 800 East 1250 North

