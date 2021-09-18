Officials begin searching Grand Teton National Park for Gabby Petito

GRAND TETON, Wyo. (ABC4) – Multiple law enforcement agencies have now joined the effort in the continued search for missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito in Grand Teton National Park.

Petito was last believed to have been in Grand Teton National Park before her disappearance in late August. She was traveling in a van with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, throughout the western U.S. and was last known to be traveling through Utah and Wyoming.

Currently, both Petito and Laundrie are being treated as missing person cases, with Laundrie disappearing earlier this week on Tuesday.

The new investigation is being conducted in conjunction with the National Park Service, Teton County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, the FBI Denver Field Office, and Wyoming Resident Agencies.

“Gabby was on an extended road trip that included tourist areas,” FBI Denver officials say. “Many people across the U.S. and other countries visiting those locations may have seen her or the van and could have taken photos or videos which contain images of Gabby.”

#UPDATE: The #FBI and our partners at the National Park Service, Teton County Sheriff's Office & Jackson Police Department are currently conducting ground surveys in areas of Grand Teton National Park that are relevant to the investigation into Gabrielle Petito's disappearance. pic.twitter.com/QvLmaTKWo8 — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 18, 2021

Officials are asking citizens to avoid the search areas during the ground surveys to maintain the integrity of the investigation.

Petito is described as white, approximately 5’5″ and 110 pounds. She has blonde hair, blue eyes, and several tattoos, including one on her finger and one on her forearm that reads “let it be.”

Police are asking anyone with information about Petito’d disappearance to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or to upload tips online to http://tips.fbi.gov. Relevant photos and video can be uploaded to http://fbi.gov/petito. To view the official missing persons listing from the FBI, click here.