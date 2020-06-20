SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A South Jordan man is missing and his family and officials are asking for help locating him. The missing man, Mike Talbot was last seen on June 17.

Talbot was last seen at his home in Daybreak on Wednesday around 6 a.m. He is 63-years-old, 185 lbs., 5 foot 10 inches tall and has no visible scars or tattoos. He does have a left ear piercing with no earring in it.

When Talbot’s longtime partner returned to their home, he found Talbot’s phone smashed in a bag. His wallet and cards were still in the bag. No clothes or personal items were missing other than his bright blue two-door 2015 Jeep Wrangler which has not been located since.

Talbot has ongoing medical issues and has missed his last chemotherapy session and did not take any medications with him. He has dimished capacity due to cancer and chemotherapy.

If you have any information concerning Mike Talbot’s whereabouts, contact South Jordan Police at 801-840-4000.