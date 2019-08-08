Officers try to stop man walking in the street just moments before he was hit by truck in Magna Wednesday night

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – A 44-year old man walking in the street was hit by a truck moments before officers could get to him Wednesday night in Magna.

According to Detective Ken Hansen, Unified Police Department, they responded to a call of a homeless man sleeping in the grass near 7250 West 3500 South around 10:30 p.m.

When officers arrived they woke the man up and made sure he was okay before sending him on his way. The man however, sat on a bus stop bench while the officers were in the parking lot of the grocery store.

The officers saw the man get up from the bench and walk right into the street. Both officers ran after the man, but he was hit by a truck before they could reach him.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition but he has been upgraded to stable and is expected to survive, Hansen said.

The driver of the truck remained on scene and said he did not see the man, who was not in a crosswalk and wearing dark clothing.

