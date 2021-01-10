Officers search for suspect in fatal hit and run, Friday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Officers are currently investigating the scene of a fatal hit and run in South Salt Lake, Friday.

On January 8, South Salt Lake Police Officers responded to the area of Gregson Avenue and Main Street in South Salt Lake City at 9:00 p.m. on reports of a hit and run.

Upon further investigation, officers discovered the incident as fatal.

According to South Salt Lake Officers, the suspect involved in the hit and run was last seen driving an older black Dodge Durango.

The victim’s identity will not be released to public until the investigation concludes.

A Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team (C.A.R.T.) is assisting officers in the case.