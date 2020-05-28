OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Residents are asked to shelter in place after an officer involved incident at a home in the 300 block of Jackson Avenue in Ogden Thursday afternoon.

The incident unfolded around 2:14 p.m.

Those who live near 6th and Monroe, Jackson to 6th & St will want to find another way home. The shelter in place could last up to 24 hours for evidence reasons and not safety reasons.

Officers would not comment how many were injured, however police did say the incident is over and suspect has been apprehended.

Residents in the area reported they head a barrage of gunfire just prior to a large response by agencies from all over Weber County.

ABC4 had a crew on scene, another update will be provided by police around 3:40 p.m.