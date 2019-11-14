Officers cleared of wrongdoing after suspect dies from injuries from falling over railing in handcuffs

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Officers were cleared of wrongdoing in the death of a suspect that fell over a railing while handcuffed.

Police arrested 38-year-old Robert James Martinez in April after a woman called and reported that she was being held against her will by her boyfriend.

She told police that Martinez put a blanket over her face, hit her and detained her for a few hours.

Martinez was placed under arrest for unlawful detention, domestic violence-related assault, aggravated assault, and disruption of a communication device, according to police.

Bodycam shows police escorting him in handcuffs out of his apartment. He is seen walking down the stairs when they said he unexpectedly went over the railing and fell approximately 10 feet.

He later died as a result of his injuries.

On Thursday the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office announced their investigation found “no evidence of criminal wrongdoing” and said the officers involved would not be charged.

“The body-worn cameras show that [the officer] didn’t push or force Mr. Martinez down the stairs or over the railing, nor did [he] himself trip or fall or otherwise cause Mr. Martinzes to fall over the railing,” District Attorney Sim Gill stated in a letter to the Salt Lake City Police Dept.

