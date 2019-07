WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News)- An officer on a motorcycle was hit by a car Wednesday just before noon.

Officials say the West Jordan officer is in fair condition and is expected to survive.

It happened on Bangerter Highway at 9000 South.

Officer’s motorcycle was lying in the eastbound lanes of 9000 South at the intersection of Bangerter Highway. @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/5cVmwNars2 — Rick Aaron (@ABC4RickAaron) July 3, 2019

Road closures:

Eastbound 9000 South at southbound Bangerter

3800 West to southbound Bangerter

On the westbound side, left lanes are closed

ABC4 has a crew headed to the scene. Updates will be posted when more information becomes available.

What others are clicking on: