Officer involved shooting reported in East Millcreek

EAST MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4 News) -The Unified Police Department is reporting an officer-involved critical incident Monday morning in East Millcreek.

According to Unified Police Sgt. Melody Gray, the incident occurred near 2500 East Evergreen just after 12 p.m. One person has been reported to have been shot, their condition is currently not known.

No officers were reported to have been injured.

Nearby Evergreen Jr High was placed on a shelter in protocol as a precaution but it was lifted just after 1 p.m.



*Developing* We will provide updates as more information is released.

