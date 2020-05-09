Officer-involved shooting in Orem ends in chase

OREM, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officers are on scene of an officer-involved shooting which ended in a vehicle chase Friday evening.

The shooting happened at 800 North and 800 West which led to a brief chase that ended at 1600 North and 950 West, according to police.

The suspect is in custody, and police say neither them or the officer involved were injured in the shooting.

No other information has been made available at this time. ABC4 News has a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

