MILLARD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Officials are investigating a shooting involving a Millard County Deputy Thursday morning.
Few details were available, but a Utah Highway Patrol spokesperson confirms the victim is at the hospital in serious condition.
There will be more details released at 2:45 p.m. during a press conference in Scipio.
Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.
OTHER TOP STORIES:
- Fire up the grill without starting a fire this Memorial Day weekend
- LIVE NOW: Officer-involved shooting in Millard County
- How to count your Missionary in the U.S. Census
- Zero Fatalities challenges Utahns to ‘Drive Better’ during the ‘100 Deadliest Days’
- Controversial Collin Raye concert moved from Kaysville to Grantsville but county health officials say—not so fast