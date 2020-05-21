LIVE NOW: Officer-involved shooting in Millard County

Live Now
MILLARD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Officials are investigating a shooting involving a Millard County Deputy Thursday morning.

Few details were available, but a Utah Highway Patrol spokesperson confirms the victim is at the hospital in serious condition.

There will be more details released at 2:45 p.m. during a press conference in Scipio.

Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.

