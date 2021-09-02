Officers find over 20 pounds of marijuana, 40 plants after woman claims ‘maybe an ounce’ on Tennessee farm

A Tennessee woman is facing big trouble after a drug bust at her residence/farm. Peggy Brewton was arrested in Jackson, Tenn. following a month-long investigation.

On August 27, a drug task force and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a search of Brewton’s home. During the search, they asked Brewton how much marijuana was inside the residence. Brewton responded with “maybe an ounce”.

After a continued search of the residence, officers located over 20 pounds of marijuana inside the residence and around 40 marijuana plants from around the property. A second search was conducted at a nearby residence and more growing marijuana and processed marijuana was recovered.

Courtesy of 15th Drug Task Tennessee

Brewton will now face the Jackson County Grand Jury.