Off duty Utah County sergeant detains suspected DUI driver after crash

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News)- An alert off duty officer with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office stopped a suspected DUI driver after they ran away from the scene of a crash on Thursday.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon said the sergeant was in Provo driving north on 800 West, getting ready to turn right on 800 North, when he noticed the driver of a white Hyundai Elantra weaving in and out of travel lanes.

The off duty officer followed the car and watched the driver drift into oncoming traffic and almost hit an SUV head-on, Sgt. Cannon said.

The driver of the Hyundai lost control at 550 West 800 North, Cannon said. His car hit a tree and rolled into the front yard of an apartment complex.

Courtesy: Utah County Sheriff’s Office

The off-duty sergeant told his passenger to call 911 while he got out to make sure the driver was okay, but the suspect ran away, Sgt. Cannon said.

When the sergeant found the driver he told them he was with the sheriff’s office but Sgt. Cannon said the driver still refused to obey.

“The sergeant could smell alcohol in the car and on the driver’s breath,” Cannon said. “Being off duty and not having handcuffs with him, the sergeant used his belt to detain the driver of the Hyundai. “

Soon after Provo officers arrived and took the suspect into custody after they were examined at the hospital.

The driver was booked into the Utah County Jail on several charges, including DUI.

Sgt. Cannon has not released the suspect’s name.

