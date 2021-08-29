Oak Grove campground wildfire discovered, firefighters on scene

Firefighters and fire personnel are battling to put out the Oak Grove Fire. (Courtesy of Utah Fire Info)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – An active fire has been discovered in Washington County near the Oak Grove Campground, according to Utah Fire Info.

The fire has been named the “Oak Grove Fire” and firefighters are currently on scene trying to extinguish the flames.

Currently, officials say the fire has grown to about 15-20 acres wide.

Officials believe the fire was human-caused and are still investigating the scene.

Map showing the current location of the Oak Grove Fire (Courtesy of Utah Fire Info)

Fire officials initially ordered five fire engines, an air attack plane, and four single-engine air tankers (SEATs) to put out the growing blaze.

Oak Grove Fire (Courtesy of Rocky Mountain Fire)

Officials have now added a Type 3 IMT (incident management team), four fire crews, seven smokejumpers, and a Type 3 helicopter to respond to the wildfire.

SEATs are large planes that can deliver up to 800 gallons of fire retardant to support firefighters on the ground, according to the U.S. Forest Service (USFS).

4:55 pm – Here can can see the smoke plume from the #OakGroveFire southeast of Pine Valley. #UTFire pic.twitter.com/wvAfbK2baP — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) August 29, 2021

The USFS says air attack planes provide “vital eyes in the sky for firefighters on the ground and ensure safe aviation operations.”

The Oak Ground Campground has been successfully evacuated at this time.

ABC4 will update this story when more information is available.