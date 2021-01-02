NTUA brings electricity to 713 homes through CARES act fund

WINDOW ROCK, Arizona (ABC4) – The Navajo Tribal Utility Authority exceeds expectations and brings electricity to 713 homes, Saturday.

On January 2, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer commend the Navajo Tribal Utility Authority for their commitment and long hours of hard work over the last several months to expedite the completion of CARES Act funded projects that have brought electricity to 713 homes so far, exceeding NTUA’s initial goal of 510 homes.

NTUA continues to make progress with water cistern projects, residential solar unit installations, watering point improvements and new constructions, and broadband and cellular tower projects.

“NTUA has gone above and beyond through the incredible hard work from the management level to the work crews that have spent many hours away from their families over the last several months to complete projects in many communities on the Navajo Nation. Your work has not gone unnoticed. The work you are doing will serve and improve the quality of life for many elders, students, first responders, and families for many years to come. We are proud of the work that has been done through the partnerships of many including NTUA, NECA, private contractors, Navajo Land Department, 24th Navajo Nation Council, Division Directors, and many others,” shares President Nez.

President Nez and Vice President Lizer visited several of the families who received power line connections, bathroom additions, and water cistern systems over the last several weeks.

“We give thanks to everyone who has laid their hands to the great work being done in our communities. NTUA has used the CARES Act funds effectively to help as many of our people as possible. We don’t hear much of the great work that’s being done, but we take this opportunity to thank NTUA and everyone who has worked hard to help these families and to build our great Nation,” adds Vice President Lizer.

NTUA has partnered with other utility companies including Jemez Mountain Electric, Continental Divide, Socorro Electric, and Arizona Public Service, to expand electricity in more communities.

In August, the 24th Navajo Nation Council and the Nez-Lizer Administration approved $13.8 million for power line projects, $24.7 million to increase overall electric grid capacity, $20.9 million for cisterns systems, $18.6 million for wastewater systems, and $32.8 million for wireless and broadband expansion for NTUA from the Navajo Nation’s CARES funds.

Through the collaboration of NTUA, Navajo Engineering and Construction Authority, and the Division of Community Development, 60 bathroom additions have been completed, 101 cistern water systems installed, and 98 septic systems installed.

NTUA has also upgraded water loading stations in Bodaway/Gap, Leupp, Lupton, Wide Ruins, Torreon, and Lake Valley and constructed new water loading stations in Cameron, Fort Defiance, Greasewood Springs, Kin Dah Lichíí, Whitecone, Crownpoint, Chilchinbeto, Inscription House, and Pueblo Pintado.

Pump and motor replacement for 62 water wells have also been completed.

NTUA is currently working toward the goal of installing 3,000 KW solar unit systems in over 200 homes that were determined to meet feasibility requirements, but some also require house wiring to complete. 40 of the solar units are designated for the homes of Navajo veterans.

The Nez-Lizer Administration continues to support NTUA’s CARES Act projects and their employees as they continue to make progress to make long-term improvements for the Navajo Nation and the Navajo people.