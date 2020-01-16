NTSB conducts lengthy investigation after fatal plane crash in Roy

ROY, Utah (ABC4 News)—The National Transportation Safety Board is heading up the investigation after a plane crash on Wednesday killed Dave Goode, the founder of Goode Ski Technologies.

The NTSB says crews are working fast to remove the wreckage before the potential snowstorm hits parts of Weber County.

The NTSB says Goode was flying his 2- engine plane solo. He departed from Bountiful on an 11-minute flight to Ogden. He received clearance to land at the Hinckley Airport when he reported to Air Traffic Control that the plane was going down. The NTSB is investigating why.

“We will be looking at the pilot’s background and training, flight experience and medical history, 72 hours prior to the flight, sleep rest cycle,” Peter Knudson with the NTSB said. “We will be looking at the aircraft.”

Before crashing, authorities say Goode’s plane clipped two townhomes.

It sparked a massive fire that could hamper the investigation.

“There was a pretty significant post-crash fire which always does add complexity to the investigation because a lot of the evidence has been consumed by the fire,” Peter Knudson with the NTSB said.

The NTSB says crews will be on scene for several more days. A preliminary investigation will be released in 1 to 2 weeks with a final report expected in 12 to 24 months.

Investigators are looking for more video footage to piece this together.



