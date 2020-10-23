Now flying: Salt Lake City raises new city flag

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City’s new flag now flies above the City and County Building. The flag was raised by Mayor Erin Mendenhall and City Council Chair Chris Warton on Friday morning.

“It looks perfectly at home flying above the City, with historic City Hall to the west, and our beautiful Wasatch mountains to the east,” Mayor Mendenhall said. “This new flag is the culmination of a lot of creativity and collaboration and has truly been a highlight of 2020. I have relished everything about this process, and I believe the people of Salt Lake City will feel the unifying effect of living and working under this shared banner.”

The flag’s new design is the result of an open call for submissions. The city received more than 650 entries from the public, with the artists ranging in age from elementary school students to grandparents.

After going through the entries, two rose to the top, the Salt Lake Flag Design Committee combined elements from two designs submitted by Arianna Meinking, and Ella Kennedy-Yoon to create the final design.

The new flag consists of a horizontal band of light blue above white with a three petaled Sego Lily on the left third of the blue band.

According to the press release sent out by Salt Lake City, “The white band can symbolize the “Greatest Snow on Earth,” found in the mountains surrounding the city. The blue can represent the water of the Great Salt Lake, and bright, blue skies. And the Sego Lily — a hardy flowering plant native to the valley and relied on by indigenous tribes for a variety of uses — represents the resilience of the City and its residents, as well as the three-word name of Salt Lake City, the only capital city in the nation with three words.”

“It’s been really special to be part of this process, and I love that two young women are the visionaries behind this design that will carry Salt Lake City forward for years to come,” said Chris Wharton, City Council Chair.