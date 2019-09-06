Now flooding threatens Gun Range Fire victims

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Gun Range Fire located east of Bountiful began around 12:30 a.m. on August 30. Residents are urged to stay informed and prepared for a potential flooding event.

The city said it is “actively engaged with state and federal partners in monitoring and exploring mitigation options.”

The Gun Range Fire started on August 30. The fire ignited by an abandoned campfire destroyed multiple homes and burned 321 acres of land. Firefighters reported it 100% contained on September 1.

“I am kind of hoping that with the fire the roots trees to keep things intact a little bit,” resident Claire Asay said.

City officials say a report from the U.S. Forest Service indicates an increased risk of flooding due to the burn damage on the slopes above Bountiful homes.

“The ones I am worried about are the houses about 3 to 4 down they normally get a lot of flooding,” Asay said.

The city says flood insurance is important. There is a National Flood Prevention Program that provides homeowners, residents, and businesses with affordable flood insurance.

Over the next two to three years, while the torched land recovers, significant rainfall may cause flash floods and debris flows, officials say.

Sandbags are available at the Bountiful City Streets Department- Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 801-298-6175 to arrange for pickup.

The city says if any resident would like to volunteer their time to fill the sandbags, contact the City Streets Department.

