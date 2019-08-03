Not for the faint of heart: Spider Fest is back at Antelope Island

ANTELOPE ISLAND (ABC4 News) – If you love all things that creep and crawl Antelope Island is the place for you this weekend.
The 2019 Antelope Island Spider Fest kicked off Saturday.
It was a full day of spider-themed fun: crafts, guided walks, poetry, photography, vendors, etc.. The event highlighted the critical role spiders play in our ecosystems.
Every year for Spider Fest, daring tourists can find millions of large spiders crawling all over Antelope Island State Park. Specifically, Western Spotted Orb Weavers. They’re lured to the saltwater edge to feast on brine flies.
Activities ran from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Aug. 3, 2019 Schedule of EventsUtah Department of Natural Resources
Presentations in the Visitor Center
10:15 – 10:45 a.m. Spider Myths and Facts
11:15 – 11:45 a.m. Silky Seduction: Spider Reproduction
12:15 – 12:45 a.m. How Spiders Benefit Birds
1:15 – 1:45 p.m. TBA
2:00 – 2:30 p.m. Bio Blitz Review – What did we find?
3:00 – 3:30 p.m. Utah Tarantulas
Activities in the Outdoor Amphitheater
10:00 – 10:30 Spider Drumming
10:30 – 10:45 Spider Poetry Reading
10:45 – 11:15 Spider Drumming
11:15 – 11:30 Costume Contest Parade
11:30 – 12:00 Spider Drumming
12:00 – 12:15 Costume Contest Awards
12:30 – 12:45 Spider Poetry Reading
1:30 – 1:45 Spider Poetry Reading
Guided Walks
Take place on the hour and the quarter-hour from 10:00 am – 3:15 pm
Spanish Translation by request for any walk
