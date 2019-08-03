Not for the faint of heart: Spider Fest is back at Antelope Island

ANTELOPE ISLAND (ABC4 News) – If you love all things that creep and crawl Antelope Island is the place for you this weekend.

The 2019 Antelope Island Spider Fest kicked off Saturday.

It was a full day of spider-themed fun: crafts, guided walks, poetry, photography, vendors, etc.. The event highlighted the critical role spiders play in our ecosystems.

Every year for Spider Fest, daring tourists can find millions of large spiders crawling all over Antelope Island State Park. Specifically, Western Spotted Orb Weavers. They’re lured to the saltwater edge to feast on brine flies.

You can meet spiders like this one at the 2019 Antelope Island Spider Fest (photo: Utah Department of Natural Resources)

Activities ran from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Aug. 3, 2019 Schedule of Events



Presentations in the Visitor Center

10:15 – 10:45 a.m. Spider Myths and Facts

11:15 – 11:45 a.m. Silky Seduction: Spider Reproduction

12:15 – 12:45 a.m. How Spiders Benefit Birds

1:15 – 1:45 p.m. TBA

2:00 – 2:30 p.m. Bio Blitz Review – What did we find?

3:00 – 3:30 p.m. Utah Tarantulas



Activities in the Outdoor Amphitheater

10:00 – 10:30 Spider Drumming

10:30 – 10:45 Spider Poetry Reading

10:45 – 11:15 Spider Drumming

11:15 – 11:30 Costume Contest Parade

11:30 – 12:00 Spider Drumming

12:00 – 12:15 Costume Contest Awards

12:30 – 12:45 Spider Poetry Reading

1:30 – 1:45 Spider Poetry Reading





Guided Walks

Take place on the hour and the quarter-hour from 10:00 am – 3:15 pm

Spanish Translation by request for any walk Utah Department of Natural Resources

Follow the 2019 Antelope Island Spiderfest Facebook Event Page for updates.