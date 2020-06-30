‘Not close to being out of the woods’: LifeFlight medic Jason Sorensen fighting for his life after plane crash

CENTERVILLE (ABC4 News) – A longtime paramedic found himself in need of a lifesaving rescue last week when the small plane he was in crashed near Legacy Parkway.

Lieutenant Jason Sorensen spoke to ABC4 News seven months ago when reporter Rick Aaron featured him in a Behind the Badge profile.

In his 20 years as a paramedic for the Davis County Sheriff’s Office and as a pilot and medic with Intermountain LifeFlight, Jason Sorensen has conducted hundreds of rescues but in a tragic twist of fate, he became a victim Thursday afternoon when this plane went down and burst into flames.

The pilot, 72-year-old Andre Kostrzewa of Salt Lake City was killed. Sorensen was badly injured and burned when bystanders pulled him from the wreckage and his LifeFlight colleagues arrived to fly him to the University of Utah Hospital Burn Center.

When ABC4 interviewed Lieutenant Sorensen last November for Behind The Badge, he was conducting helicopter hoist training at Brighton Ski Resort.

“It’s good to have a job where you feel that you’re feel like you’re kind of making a difference in people’s lives and it’s exciting,” Sorensen told ABC4 that day. “I wouldn’t call myself a hero by any means. I feel lucky that I’m allowed to do this.”

Six weeks after that story aired, Sorensen retired from the sheriff’s office to work full-time with LifeFlight. Now according to his former employer, he has a very difficult road ahead of him.

The DCSO released an update, reading in part: “Two surgeries, one of which involved amputation of both legs from the knee down, have been performed. Due to the serious and critical trauma he experienced, Jason has many surgeries ahead and, although he is not close to being out of the woods yet-each minute/hour is full of ups and down, he is in good hands.”

Jason’s colleagues have started a charitable account for him at America First Credit Union. Donations can be made to:

America First Credit Union

Jason Sorensen

Charitable Account #9116393