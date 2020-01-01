Northbound truck knocked concrete barriers into southbound lane on New Year’s Eve, causing injuries

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Several people were injured after a truck collided with several barriers on Bangerter Highway New Year’s Eve.

According to South Jordan Police, a truck headed north near 11400 South around 11:45 p.m. veered off to the right, over-corrected to the left and struck several concrete barriers, knocking three into the southbound lanes.

A southbound vehicle then hit the concrete barriers at full speed.

The driver and passengers in the car were brought to a local hospital for minor injuries, and the driver and passenger in the truck did not require medical attention.



Courtesy: South Jordan Police Department

The driver of the truck showed no signs of impairment, according to officials, and will likely receive a citation for a lane travel violation.

What others are reading: