SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Several people were injured after a truck collided with several barriers on Bangerter Highway New Year’s Eve.
According to South Jordan Police, a truck headed north near 11400 South around 11:45 p.m. veered off to the right, over-corrected to the left and struck several concrete barriers, knocking three into the southbound lanes.
A southbound vehicle then hit the concrete barriers at full speed.
The driver and passengers in the car were brought to a local hospital for minor injuries, and the driver and passenger in the truck did not require medical attention.
The driver of the truck showed no signs of impairment, according to officials, and will likely receive a citation for a lane travel violation.
What others are reading:
- Northbound truck knocked concrete barriers into southbound lane on New Year’s Eve, causing injuries
- #VegasNYE: JC Fernandez takes to the stage to sing and dance
- #VegasNYE: Mayor Goodman celebrates on Fremont Street
- #VegasNYE: Brian shows off his dance moves
- #VegasNYE: Stick Figure performs at Brooklyn Bowl