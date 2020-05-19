Northbound I-15 closed near Beaver after semi rollover

BEAVER, Utah (ABC4 News)- Northbound I-15 is closed near Beaver after a semi rollover Tuesday morning.

The crash is reported at milepost 102, just six miles south of Beaver.

Driver Alert: NB I-15 is closed at MP 102 (6 miles south of Beaver) due to a crash. Use an alternate route if possible and check the UDOT Traffic app or @waze for updates. @UDOTRegionFour @UtahTrucking pic.twitter.com/rIh8ioMRaQ — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) May 19, 2020

Troopers say the semi is blocking all lanes. Traffic is getting by on the shoulder so drivers should expect delays as crews work to move the trailer.

No serious injuries were reported.

Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.

