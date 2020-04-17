Northbound I-15 closed in Draper

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News)- Northbound I-15 is closed Friday as crews work to clean up debris on the road.
The road is closed at 11400 South in Draper and backups stretch to about 12300 South.
The Utah Department of Transportation estimates the road will be opened around noon.
