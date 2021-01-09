North Summit train explodes Saturday, firefighters respond

NORTH SUMMIT, Utah (ABC4) – A Union Pacific engine exploded in Echo Canyon, early Saturday.
According to officials, on January 9 at 3 a.m., North Summit Firefighters responded with Uinta County Fire and ambulance to an incident involving a Union Pacific engine explosion.
Officers share no injuries were a result of the incident.
“At 3:00 a.m. this morning our North Summit firefighters responded with Uinta County Fire and Ambulance to an incident involving a Union Pacific engine that had an explosion. No one was injured in the blast. #EchoCanyon” shares the department.
