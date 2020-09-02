North Summit Fire Service District mourns loss of firefighter who died after tragic accident

NORTH SUMMIT, Utah (ABC4 News) -The North Summit Fire Service District and the community is mourning the loss of one of their firefighters after he died from injuries he received in a tragic accident last month.

The passing of Alan Powell came as a shock to many as he had been recovering from a 14 foot fall from a cherry picker in mid-August. Powell remained in the ICU with a broken pelvis, fractured bones along the spine, multiple fractured ribs, and torn abdominal muscles, according to his GoFundMe.

An update on the GoFundMe posted on Aug. 31 by Powell’s wife, Lisa, said he had passed away on Monday from what was likely a blood clot.

“This is Lisa, tragically my soulmate, husband, and best friend Alan Powell passed away around 2 am yesterday August 31st. He was recovering as best he could but there was likely a blood clot, we may know more later. The sorrow and pain I feel losing my mountain man is indescribable. I’m devastated and am surrounded with family now.”

“We are beginning to plan a memorial that will also be available virtually (date TBD). Alan had previously chosen to be cremated. He had traveled to all 50 states except Alaska so I’m going to try to take him on a little trip when we’re able.”

Related Content Retired firefighter ‘devastated’ by loss of Draper firefighter and friend

Powell’s wife stated they had tried to get him life insurance for several years but since he was diabetic they were declined.

“I appreciate any additional donations to help me with his memorial costs and possibly some help for me to take a few months break from work to work on recovering from this terrible trauma. I know he wasn’t just my Alan and I am so grateful to know that you all loved him as much as I did.”

North Summit Fire Service District Chief Ian Nelson said Powell was instrumental in helping to build the fire station in the Tollgate Canyon area off I-80 between Heber and Wanship as well as was always recruiting volunteers.

Former fire chief Ken Smith said Powell’s career started with wildland back in the early 2000s and he worked as a volunteer with the state where he trained in wildfires. Powell came over to North Summit Fire around 2013 and was certified in wildland and structure fires as well as emergency response.

For anyone wishing to help, you can visit their GoFundMe.