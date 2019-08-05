North Salt Lake autobody shop catches fire

NORTH SALT LAKE (ABC4 News)- An autobody shop caught fire Monday morning in North Salt Lake
The auto shop building, called Premium Auto Parts, is located at 1725 North Chicago Street, just off of I-15.
Crews say about 17 cars caught fire.
The cause is under investigation.
This was the third fire in less than 24 hours for many firefighters.
