North Salt Lake autobody shop catches fire

NORTH SALT LAKE (ABC4 News)- An autobody shop caught fire Monday morning in North Salt Lake

The auto shop building, called Premium Auto Parts, is located at 1725 North Chicago Street, just off of I-15.

Crews say about 17 cars caught fire.

The cause is under investigation.

This was the third fire in less than 24 hours for many firefighters.

