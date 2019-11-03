North Ogden annual Flag of Remembrance to honor Major Brent Taylor, Veterans and active service members

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – There is a weight, carried by those who knew, and lost their friend and Mayor, Major Brent Taylor.

The weight they carry is figurative, but on Saturday morning, the weight was literal. As volunteers, friends and family trudge up Coldwater Canyon, with a flag for the fallen.

A shot of loyalty and sacrifice, they unfurled the World’s Largest free-flying American Flag at great heights.

The flag will continue to fly throughout the week until Nov 12th in celebration of flag week.

During the week there will be events to celebrate Veteran’s Day including a community program at the Amphitheater on Sunday in Barker Park with

performances from local musicians and guest speaker Jennie Taylor, Major Brent Taylor’s widow.

There will be a Field of Honor® on display that will show hundreds of flags with name tags of active duty soldiers and veterans from the city and neighboring communities.

Other activities include a blood drive, youth night, fun run/hike and a Day of Service will be available to the community to honor veterans.



What others are clicking on: