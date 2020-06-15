North Delle Fire 80% contained

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Fire crews are working to contain a wildfire in Tooele County, it’s being called the North Delle Fire.

The fire started Sunday evening, along I-80 near milepost 48.

According to Utah Fire Info crews are attacking the fire from the air with retardant, it has currently estimated at 500 acres and 80% contained.

Heavy air tanker making a retardant drop on the #NorthDelleFire in Tooele County. #ffsljc pic.twitter.com/BIXSnShn10 — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) June 15, 2020

While the cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed, many of the wildfires from the past weekend were human-caused.

