North Delle Fire 80% contained

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Fire crews are working to contain a wildfire in Tooele County, it’s being called the North Delle Fire.
The fire started Sunday evening, along I-80 near milepost 48.
According to Utah Fire Info crews are attacking the fire from the air with retardant, it has currently estimated at 500 acres and 80% contained.
Heavy air tanker making a retardant drop on the #NorthDelleFire in Tooele County. #ffsljc pic.twitter.com/BIXSnShn10— Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) June 15, 2020
While the cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed, many of the wildfires from the past weekend were human-caused.
