Non-profit organization puts together Rainbow Crosswalk Project in honor of LGBTQ+ community

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Neighbors Helping Neighbors, a nonprofit charity that takes free grocery deliveries and essential supplies to those that are high risk has organized the Rainbow Crosswalk Project.

The purpose of the crosswalk is “to bring recognition, inclusivity, and celebration to the LGBTQ+ population in Salt Lake City and the state at large,” according to organizers.

Organizers added that the crosswalk will also be a symbol of National Coming Out Day and celebrate.

Organizers say this project will make state history by becoming the first approved Rainbow Crosswalk in the entire state of Utah. The crosswalk will be located on the intersection of 3rd Avenue and K street.

Four crosswalks will be painted in the Pride colors as part of the project.

The event is a community project that will take place on Saturday, October 3, 2020, starting at 9 a.m. Volunteers of all ages are encouraged to sign up on the Neighbors Helping Neighbors site. Organizers say there are many volunteer positions to be filled.