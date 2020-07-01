No Salt Lake Bees this year as all minor league baseball seasons are canceled

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – There will no minor league baseball this season.

The announcement by the MiLB was made Tuesday after Major League Baseball informed them that they would not be providing affiliated players this year. MiLB decided to cancel the season as a result.

“These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we’ve had a summer without Minor League Baseball played,” said MiLB President and CEO Pat O’Conner. “While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment.”

The Salt Lake Bees, Orem Owlz and Ogden Raptors all had its seasons wiped away by the coronavirus.

Bees general manager Marc Amicone released the following statement:

“While the Salt Lake Bees are disheartened for our community by the cancellation of the 2020 season, we understand today’s decision and believe public health and safety certainly take precedence during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Minor league baseball has been part of summertime in Salt Lake City for more than a century, and we will miss the opportunity to gather at Smith’s Ballpark for America’s pastime in one of baseball’s most beautiful settings. We thank our fans and partners for their continued loyalty and appreciate the players, coaches and staff for their dedication to the franchise.

“Our Triple-A affiliation with the Los Angeles Angels and membership in the Pacific Coast League have a strong legacy and we greatly anticipate future baseball seasons in Salt Lake City. In the meantime, please follow public health guidelines to fortify the safe return of sports.”

This is the first time since minor league baseball was founded in 1901 that an entire season has been canceled.